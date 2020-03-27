Kolasin Resort & Spa i Hotel Four Points by Sheraton donirao 100.000 eura

Jedna od vodećih kompanija iz oblasti turizma na sjeveru Crne Gore, u vlasništvu Mohammed Abdul Alim Chowdhury-a donira novac u borbi protiv korona virusa.

Prepoznajući trenutak, a pri tome poštujući napore i brojne aktivnosti Vlade Crne Gore na suzbijanju širenja korona virusa u Crnoj Gori, kompanija Kolasin Resort & Spa i Hotel Four Points by Sheraton Kolasin donirali su danas iznos od 100.000 eura Nacionalnom koordinacionom timu za borbu protiv zaraznih bolesti.

“Naša dužnost je da se borimo zajedno protiv pandemije korone. Da ostane svako zdrav je naša sada glavna briga sada. Svi treba da istupimo i pomognemo koliko možemo”, rekao je Abdullah Al Mamun, generalni menadzer Hotela.

Kolasin Resort & Spa and Hotel Four Points by Sheraton donation

One of the leading companies in tourism on Northern Montenegro, in the ownership of Mohammed Abdul Alim Chowdhury donated money against the fight with Coronavirus.

Recognizing the moment of suppression of coronavirus spread across the Montenegro, company Kolasin Resort & Spa and Hotel Four Points by Sheraton donated today EUR 100,000 to the National Infectious Disease Coordination Team.

“It is our duty to stay together to fight against Coronavirus pandemic. Everybody’s well-being should be our main concern now. We all should step forward and help as much as we can”, said Abdullah Al Mamun, general manager of Four Points by Sheraton Hotel.