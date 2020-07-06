Coronavirus cases in Montenegro surge, Institute reports another 60 cases

In the last 24 hours, Institute for Public Health analyzed 511 samples and found 60 coronavirus positive. Thirty are contacts of previous cases, while in the remaining thirty cases source of infection is still unknown. According to the data collected so far, there are 81 active coronavirus cases per 100.000 inhabitants.

“New patients are from Podgorica (37), Petnjica (5), Tivat (4), Ulcinj (4), Rožaje (3), Bijelo Polje (2), Budva (2), Berane (2) and Cetinje (2)”, institute reported.

Since the beginning of June, a total of 517 coronavirus cases have been reported in Montenegro. Number of active cases is 512, as five persons died.

Active cases:

Podgorica 155

Rožaje 129

Bijelo Polje 55

Berane 30

Budva 23

Pljevlja 18

Bar 17

Gusinje 14

Cetinje 13

Petnjica 12

Tivat 12

Danilovgrad 8

Ulcinj 8

Nikšić 8

Kotor 6

Herceg Novi 6

Tuzi 2

Andrijevica 1

Number of active cases per 100.000 inhabitants:

Gusinje 700

Rožaje 549

Petnjica 128

Bijelo Polje 119

Budva 120

Berane 100

Tivat 86

Podgorica 85

Cetinje 78

Pljevlja 58

Ulcinj 40

Bar 38

Danilovgrad 27

Kotor 27

Andrijevica 20

Herceg Novi 19

Tuzi 13

Nikšić 11

Kolašin 0

Mojkovac 0

Plav 0

Plužine 0

Žabljak 0

Šavnik 0