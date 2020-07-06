Coronavirus cases in Montenegro surge, Institute reports another 60 cases

In the last 24 hours, Institute for Public Health analyzed 511 samples and found 60 coronavirus positive. Thirty are contacts of previous cases, while in the remaining thirty cases source of infection is still unknown. According to the data collected so far, there are 81 active coronavirus cases per 100.000 inhabitants.
“New patients are from Podgorica (37), Petnjica (5), Tivat (4), Ulcinj (4), Rožaje (3), Bijelo Polje (2), Budva (2), Berane (2) and Cetinje (2)”, institute reported.
Since the beginning of June, a total of 517 coronavirus cases have been reported in Montenegro. Number of active cases is 512, as five persons died.
Active cases:
Podgorica 155
Rožaje 129
Bijelo Polje 55
Berane 30
Budva 23
Pljevlja 18
Bar 17
Gusinje 14
Cetinje 13
Petnjica 12
Tivat 12
Danilovgrad 8
Ulcinj 8
Nikšić 8
Kotor 6
Herceg Novi 6
Tuzi 2
Andrijevica 1
Number of active cases per 100.000 inhabitants:
Gusinje 700
Rožaje 549
Petnjica 128
Bijelo Polje 119
Budva 120
Berane 100
Tivat 86
Podgorica 85
Cetinje 78
Pljevlja 58
Ulcinj 40
Bar 38
Danilovgrad 27
Kotor 27
Andrijevica 20
Herceg Novi 19
Tuzi 13
Nikšić 11
Kolašin 0
Mojkovac 0
Plav 0
Plužine 0
Žabljak 0
Šavnik 0