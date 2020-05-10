Coronavirus update: MNE reports zero new local cases today, 290 people have recovered, 25 current active cases

Montenegro still reports zero new local coronavirus cases. The number of recovered patients is on the rise – 290, while there are 25 current active cases, the Public Health Institute announced.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently infected persons

The number of infections since the start of the outbreak has not changed and is 324.

Current active cases by municipalities:

Ulcinj: 10

Podgorica: 6

Bar: 3

Gusinje: 3

Plav: 1

Herceg Novi: 1

Bijelo Polje: 1

There are 1.116 people under surveillance, while nine people have died from Covid-19 so far.