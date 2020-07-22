COVID-19 cases still rising: Institute for Public Health reports 91 new cases

Over the last 24 hours, another four persons died to COVID-19 complications. Institute for Public Health analyzed 621 samples 91 of which were positive for the virus. Good news – 70 persons have recovered. There are currently 1937 active cases. Number of active cases per 100.000 inhabitants is 307.

“New cases are from Podgorica (21), Nikšić (19), Bijelo Polje (13), Tivat (7), Berane (6), Kotor (6), Herceg Novi (5), Budva (5), Bar (3), Cetinje (2), Mojkovac (2), Ulcinj (1) and Plav (1)”, said Director of the Institute for Public Health, Dr Boban Mugoša.

Patients who dies were from Žabljak, Tivat, Rožaje and Pljevlja.

“Total number of death cases is 30”, Institute reported.

Active cases and death cases since 1 June: