Data shows significant number of children infected with coronavirus in Montenegro

Out of total of 223 infected persons in Montenegro, 37 are children.

According to the data of the Institute for Public Health, 14 children are up to nine years old, and 23 are between 10 and 19 years old.

The majority of infected persons, 40 of them to be precise, are between 40 and 49 years old. There are 36 persons who are between 50 and 59 years old.

There are 53 persons who are over 60.

The majority of the infected persons are men (119).

Thirty-seven persons have been admitted to hospital for treatment. One person recovered. Two persons died.

A total of 6.644 persons are under sanitary watch.