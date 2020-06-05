Der Touristik relaunches travelling from Germany to Montenegro on 24 June

One of the greatest German tour-operators, Der Touristik, will relaunch travels from Germany to Montenegro on 24 June.

“Demand in travelling will significantly increase”, says Mr Ingo Burmester, director general of the Der Touristik for Central Europe.

“After several months of working at home and limited possibilities during quarantine, Germans are longing for vacation. We offer them security they need. That’s out top priority”, he said.

Dertour website has listed 100 most visited hotels on Montenegro.

(https://www.dertour.de/hotel/europa/montenegro).

Additional information on www.dertouristik.com.