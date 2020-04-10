Đukanović and Erdoğan call for solidarity in fight against coronavirus

President of Montenegro, Mr Milo Đukanović and President of Turkey, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have exchanged letters after recent donation of the Turkish president in the form of medical equipment.

Two presidents have expressed empathy for the lives lost due to the coronavirus epidemic and called for unity and solidarity in the fight against the scourge.

“Mr Đukanović emphasized the help and support of Erdoğan and mutual understanding between the two countries”, the statement said.

Mr Erdoğan thanked Mr Đukanović for the support he provided in the evacuation of Turkish citizens who were in Montenegro during the pandemic.