Elaborate preparations of DPS: Support beyond expectation

Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) had intensified the activities with the organization of the Central headquarters, headed by DPS president, Mr Milo Đukanović, with the representatives of municipal organizations and local self-government. According to the information, support assessments are beyond expectations.

Over the last two days, meetings have been held with the representatives of municipal organizations and local self-government where this party is in power.

DPS Deputy president, Mr Duško Marković, attended the meetings, we well as members of the headquarters and coordinators of DPS in these municipalities.

Plans are afoot for organizing meetings with the representatives of all municipal organizations.

CdM source claims that the model and format of meetings will replace the classic election campaign.