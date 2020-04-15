Eraković for CdM: Healthcare workers are great people, professionals and patriots

Clinical Center of Montenegro, the heartbeat of Montenegrin healthcare system ,is functioning perfectly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Discipline, responsibility, constant work, the front line. Working non-stop, committed to patients, not just those who have coronvirus but every other patient.

The first man of this system, Director of the Clinical center is Dr Jevto Eraković. In an interview for CdM he puts the staff in the first place.

Dr Eraković is proud of this team because their work is heroic. They are great people, professionals and patriots.

He says everything is clean and sterilized, marked by steel discipline.

Doctor Eraković says Clinical Center has taken all the necessary precautions and actions to be prepared to admit the first patients positive for COVID-19.

Repurposing space capacities

The work has been organized in detail, doctor says, and the entire Internal clinic has been made available for treatment of patients with more severe symptoms of the disease.

“Triage is carried out outside, at the entrance, under strictly defined guidelines. Citizens are disciplined and respect orders of the staff. Thanks to the medical staff and good organization, everything is functioning perfectly in the Clinical Center. Rooms and units of the Intensive care department are immaculately clean. And all that encourages us and our patients”, Dr Eraković says.

Professionals risking their health and lives

Dr Eraković is proud of the entire staff in the Clinical Center.

“They have proven to be great professionals and experts and, most importantly, great people and patriots. They risk their health and lives on a daily basis. They invest maximum energy, knowledge and skills and that’s worth deep respect”, Dr Eraković says.

He stresses that other patients haven’t been neglected.

Committed to patients’ health

In those extraordinary circumstances, priority of medical staff is to be available and recognized for the quality of healthcare services they provide. Dr Eraković is proud of the fact that Clinical Center of Montenegro has moved the boundaries and raised the level of the quality of healthcare protection. He wants that trend to continue.