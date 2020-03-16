Getting to grips with the coronavirus

The coronavirus has taken the world. So far, the greatest number of infected cases and lost lives has been recorded in China and Italy. No cases have been registered in Montenegro. With the aim of preventing spread of coronavirus Montenegrin Ministry of Health has adopted a set of temporary measures.

New temporary measures:

prohibition for foreigners to enter the country. Turnover of goods will remain unhindered.

mandatory self-isolation for all Montenegrin citizens and foreigners who are in Montenegro either permanently or temporarily.

prohibition of hospitality services in hotels, except for registered guests

closing discos and night clubs and bars

closing hospitality facilities, expect for facilities which deliver food.

prohibition of trading and hospitality services in malls

closing children playrooms

closing fitness centers

closing casinos, betting and gambling places

limiting number of buyers in relation to the surface area of the facility – only one person on 1o square meters. Not more than 50 persons are allowed to be in a facility at the same time. Not over than 100 persons are allowed to be in malls or at markets.

responsible persons in trade facilities are obliged to maintain distance of at least 2 meters between people in front of the facility, cash registers or sectors where goods are provided by employees.

responsible persons in trade facilities are obliged to provide protection measures for its employees.

responsible persons in trade facilities are obliged to display at the entrance of the facility notice on the maximum number of persons allowed to enter the facility.

municipalities, Capital and the Old Royal Capital are obliged to identify potential facilities which would be used for the implementation of quarantine measures.

Measures are implemented for the period of 15 days.

Exceptional cases which are subject of international cooperation and in state interest, will be considered by the National Coordination Authority for Contagious Diseases.

Those measures were preceded by temporary measures adopted last week:

-Ban on cruisers and yachts to enter ports in Bar, Kotor, Budva, Kumbor-Portonovi, Tivat and Zelenika.

-Ban on landing and taking off at the airports in Tivat and Podgorica for the period between 13 and 19 March 2020.

-Ban on visiting persons in medical treatment in healthcare institutions or persons placed in social and children protection institutions.

-Ban on visiting persons deprived of liberty, expect lawyers and experts.

-Suspension of the education activities in public and private institutions for at least 15 days, starting from 16 March 2020.

* Ban on travelling from Montenegro to:

Japan

France

Germany

Switzerland

Denmark

Austria

* Putting under health and sanitary watch passengers from:

Japan

France

Germany

Switzerland

Denmark

Slovenia

Austria

Measures also imply the following: State authorities, state administration authorities, local administration authorities, legal entities, public institutions and other legal entities, entrepreneurs and physical persons performing specific activities to be enabled to perform their activities from their home.

Special regime of the activities of the healthcare institutions enabling adequate functioning of the health system; delay of the heath checks during the period those measures are in force.

Market subjects have been warned not to abuse the current situation for making extra profit.

Competent inspections, especially market inspection, are recommended to enhance surveillance over implementation of this measure.

Stay at home campaign

Ministry of Health has launched Stay at home campaign which was endorsed by many public persons.

“The new coronavirus is one of the most serious health threats the world has ever seen. Its epidemic and pandemic potential has been underestimated by many. The world is still learning about the virus and the impact it has on people. The mortality rate of this virus doesn’t allow us to act irresponsibly. We know now that prevention measures are the most effective ones”, representatives of the Ministry have said.

The pointed out that everybody should abide by simple hygiene rules.

“Social distancing measure is particularly important”, Ministry concluded.