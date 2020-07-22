Highway to be supplied with power at the end of September

Permanent highway power supply system project will be finished at the end of September. The investment is worth €38,6 million, Monteput data shows.

The objective of the permanent power supply project, in terms of power supply of the entire north and valorization of agrarian-tourist potentials, is part of the most important investment in Montenegro, construction of the priority highway section.

“Bar-Boljare highway is the greatest investment in Montenegro’s recent history. Its realization will integrate the region inside our country, enable valorization of now less interesting region, allow for considerable development of tourism, enable exploitation of all natural resources we have, reduce migrations, increase investments in economy and provide better quality of life”, Monteput representatives stated in their Annual report.

Permanent power supply system encompasses construction of substations Highway 1 with connecting transmission lines, Highway 2 and substation 20/0,4kV with 20 kV cable distribution and remote control system for the power supply of the facility.

Estimated value of Highway 1 substation with connecting transmission lines and VAT included is €9,8 million.

The second substation – Highway 2 with connecting transmission lines and VAT included will cost €8,7 million while construction of Substation 20/0,4 kV with cable distribution and remote control system is estimated to cost €19,6 million.

Highway 1 substation will be constructed by “Novi Volvox”. “Electro tim” will be in charge of constructing the second party, while party three will be delegated to “Novi Volvox”.

The entire project is worth €38,6 million and is financed by Investment and Development Fund.

The first highway section is expected to be finished in the middle of next year.

The Government has earmarked €83,68 million for the priority highway section.