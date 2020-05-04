LIVE: Coronavirus in Montenegro

So far, 323 coronavirus cases have been registered in Montenegro. There are currently 66 active cases and 249 recovered cases. Eight persons have died. The second phase of easing restrictions began today. After more than 50 days, some hairdresser and cosmetic shops opened, as well as craftsmen shops, fitness centers, bookstores… Taxi ride, driving schools, rent-a-car companies started working again. Special requirements have been defined for every activity.

17.13

Laboratories of the Institute for Public Health have analyzed another 143 samples and found no new coronavirus cases. Number of recovered cases has risen to 253, which means that there are 62 active cases.

16.59

Minister of Economy, Ms Dragica Sekulić, said in the press conference today that everybody who “applied for subsidies during holidays and met criteria envisaged by the Program were paid salaries today”.

13.50

Starting from today, new measures will come into force in Montenegro. Consumer goods stores, workshops, services, hairdressing salons and cosmetic studios, fitness centers, bookstores, dentist’s offices, driving schools, rent-a-car services, museums, galleries, betting and gambling places etc. will resume their activities under special conditions. Both staff and users of these services are required to wear masks indoors. CdM team visited some hairdressing salons and shops and made sure clients and employees adhered to the orders.

13.44

In the last month, around 120 emergency orthopedic and neurosurgical surgeries were performed in the Special hospital in Risan. Patients were between 4 and over 90 years old and all surgeries were successful, Minister of Health, Mr Kenan Hrapović, has said.

10.45

After four days of zero coronavirus cases in Montenegro, one new infection has been found in Bijelo Polje and the source of infection is still unknown, Institute for Public Health reports.

09.11

Over 90 Montenegrin seafarers, who have been on cruisers anchored in American ports since coronavirus pandemic broke out, are on their way back to Montenegro.

07.06

For now, Croatia is the last country to have entered the EU. Despite all the hiccups on its European path, Croatia was accepted as EU member, outside some negotiation package. That happened once earlier, in case of Greece. Those examples show that Brussels can assess candidate countries on the basis of their own merits. Therefore, it is logical that the same will go for Montenegro and Serbia and other WB countries – says in the interview for Pobjeda, Mr Tonino Picula, European Parliament Rapporteur for Montenegro.

06.33

From 15 March to 24 April, sanitary inspectors issued 8.221 self-isolation orders and 1.795 orders on putting a person in quarantine, said Ms Višnja Orban, health and sanitary inspector.

06.11

Minister of Sport, Mr Nikola Janović, in the interview for Dnevene novine talls about challenges atheletes in Montenegro will be faced with due to coronavirus pandemic. He said that sport system would soon resume.

06.10

In line with the recommendations of the National Coordination Body, easing of measures starts today. Wearing masks will be mandatory in all closed spaces.