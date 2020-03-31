LIVE: Follow the latest coronavirus updates in Montenegro

According to latest figures of the Public Health Institute, Montenegro records 105 coronavirus cases, while there are over 6.000 people under surveillance. The most-affected cities are the capital, Podgorica and Tuzi. A total of 237 medics are put in self-isolation.

Follow the latest updates

12.30

A priest from Serbia, G.B. (47), who was arrested two days ago while performing religious service in the monastery Reževići, has been released.

12.25

Managers of the Clinical Center of Montenegro, KCCG, headed by director, Mr Jevto Eraković, once again wish to thank to all the institutions, companies and individuals who showed social responsibility in these difficult times, and directed their operations towards the most important goal of our country – to preserve lives and health of our citizens.

12.15

Telenor Foundation donated €25.000 to the National Coordination Body for Communicable Diseases to back the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

In addition, members of Telenor’s trade union, as well as other employees, donated additional €7.000 for the same purpose.

12.20

Council of the Central Bank of Montenegro passed today the Decision amending the Decision on interim measures to mitigate adverse effects of the new Coronavirus disease on the financial system. The first measure temporarily prohibits banks from paying dividends to shareholders, except in the form of bank shares.

11.23

Thirty-five MPs, as well as five parliament officials agreed to donate half of their March earnings totaling €30,798.29 to the National Coordination Body for Communicable Diseases to contribute to the mitigation of the impact of Covid-19.

10.54

New measures against the spread of Covi-19 banning citizens to leave their homes during certain hours have come into force.

“Anyone found breaking these orders will be apprehended and processed with no exceptions,“ the police said.

10.49

A Tivat resident K.F. (58) was quarantined in Ulcinj yesterday as she had breached the isolation order. Now follows the criminal charge.

10.45

The Democratic Front official, Mr Nebojša Medojević, has complained about behavior of police officers who quarantined him and his wife to the Council for Civic Control over Police. Mr Medojević believes that the police exceeded its authorizations, as it had no right to send videos of people being quarantined to the media.

10.20

There are 10 health workers tested positive for Covid-19: six medics and four nurses, the Public Health Institute announced.

09.56

Claims of the Democratic Front (DF) that the Government of Montenegro has launched curfew and that imposed measures for the fight against Covid-19 are unlawful, are false, the government announced today.

9.01

The coronavirus epidemic is under control and the upcoming days are cruicial for the protection of health of our citizens, head of the Public Health Institite, Mr Boban Mugoša, told. The main goal is not to fill all 600 hospital beds with coronavirus patients. And that, according to Mr Mugoša, can be achieved only with the help of citizens.

08.40

Having in mind the widespread fear, it wasn’t necessary to engage staff of the National Police and the Army of Montenegro in the fight against Covid-19 until the eventual state of emergency, the Civic Alliance claims.

07.57

Figures released by the Public Health Institute this morning show that 14 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since last night. Therefore, the country now has 105 confirmed cases.

07.47

President of the Municipality of Petnjica, Mr Samir Agović, told the public broadcaster RTCG that residents of Petnjica can travel to Berane solely for urgent matters and all people of Petnjica adhere to the measures implied by the National Coordination Body.

07.30

NGO Vranj has launched an initiative for collecting funds to support locals of the Vranj village (The Municipality of Tuzi).

07.20

In cooperation with the National Coordination Body, Agriculture Ministry of Montenegro, alongside the large supermarket chains, is about to organize the purchase of a part of agricultural products from the territory of Tuzi, Mr Nik Đeljošaj told Pobjeda, a daily.

06.35

I couldn’t be more happier with the fact I returned to Montenegro! This is how Boško Maraš from Kotor started the story about his return from Oman to Montenegro.

06.30

The Primary Healthcare Center Andrijevica is again working in its full capacity, Ms Marijana Mašović confirmed yesterday in an interview for TV Vijesti.

06.20

The coronavirus pandemic brought peace to the locals of the Vilusi local community, who now finally don’t have to deal with the migrants causing great damage to their community.

06.17

In times when we’re trying to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, everybody heard about the word ‘respirator’ or as professionals would say ‘medical ventilator’. Prof. Radomir Stojanović suggests how to make it.

06.15

Ministry of Finance is in a continuous contact with the foreign financial institutions, not to get its loan written-off, but to find out about their crisis programs during the coronavirus pandemic, finance minister, Mr Darko Radunović, told Dan daily.

06.05

In an interview with Dnevne Novine daily, head of the Department for Diaspora, Mr Predrag Mitrović, said our people worldwide even in these times have shown solidarity and humanity in fighting Covid-19. It’s a privilege to cooperate with them, he said.