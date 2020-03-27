LIVE: Latest coronavirus news in Montenegro

One death and 69 infected persons – that’s balance of the coronavirus epidemic in Montenegro. There are around 6.000 persons under sanitary watch.

13.13

Yesterday Serbia started importing flour and trucks are headed towards Montenegro and North Macedonia , said Mr Zdravko Šajatović, director of the Žitounija association.

12.50

A man from Bar under arrest for opening hairdresser’s shop.

12.45

Twenty young doctors from Bijelo Polje have returned from the specialization and offered their assistance in the fight against coronavirus.

12.42

In accordance with the invitation of the acting Supreme state prosecutor that state prosecutors earmark half of their March salary for the suppression of coronavirus, State Prosecutorial Office has collected over €25.000 for that purpose.

12.20

There have been no registered cases of coronavirus in Nikšić. Around 820 persons are under watch, 590 of whom came back from abroad, it was stated in today’s session of the Municipal operational team for contagious diseases.

12.16

Owner of Luštica Bay, Mr Samih Sawiris, donated half million EUR to Montenegro.

12.05

Agency for Civil Aviation said today that it would join support for the healthcare system which is fighting against coronavirus epidemic and donated €50.000 for that purpose.

11.43

Vice-president of the Government of Montenegro and leader of Bosniak Party, Mr Rafet Husović, expressed his gratitude to Mr Hajriz Brčvak for the help he offered to Montenegro.

11.41

Director of the Office for Hydro- meteorology and Seismology, Mr Luka Mitrović and all assistant directors will donate half of their March salary to the National Coordination Body.

11.37

Vaccine for the coronavirus is expected to be developed in one year. The entire world is in fear of virus that has taken thousands of lives. Montenegro records increase in the number of infected. How far the world is from the medicine?

https://www.cdm.me/english/is-there-a-cure-for-the-coronavirus/

11.35

UNDP program and UNICEF have earmarked equipment for three quarantines. The equipment is worth over $42.000.

https://www.cdm.me/english/undp-and-unicef-provide-equipment-for-three-quarantines/

11.32

During the coronavirus epidemic, electronic services are trying to facilitate prevention and contribute to greater safety of citizens.

11.29

After visiting quarantine in the Karisma hotel, Mr Ljoro Nrekić pointed out that National Coordination Body, in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Montenegro and owners of hotels Karsima, had devoted a lot of efforts to adapt this resort to the demands of the current crisis.

11.19

Within #Ostanidoma campaign, UNICEF young reporters have invited their peers to provide support for the elderly people and urge them to stay at home by bringing their grandmas and granddads supplies and medicines on a regular basis.

11.11

Owing to great interest and demands of many to help Tuzi, the municipality published the number of the account where funds for help can be paid -530-27038-88.

10.33

Epidemic situation in Montenegro is still alarming and since there’s no adequate cure or vaccine for this virus, the only way to overcome this problem is by maintaining social distance and staying at home, said director of the Institute for Public Health, Mr Boban Mugoša, and added that number of infected persons was increasing.

https://www.cdm.me/english/mugosa-epidemic-situation-in-montenegro-is-alarming/

10.27

Montenegrin Orthodox Church warns that Serbian Orthodox Church endangers the entire system by bringing together citizens and carrying out Holy Communion with the same spoon.

09.46

Director of Tax Administration, Mr Miomir M. Mugoša, assistant directors, Ms Dušanka Vujisić, Mr Dejan Abazović and Ms Biljana Jelić, as well as acting assistant directors, Ms Gordana Pejović and Mr Danilo Jovanović, will pay half of their March salary to the account of the National Coordination Body.

https://www.cdm.me/english/director-of-tax-administration-and-his-assistants-will-donate-half-of-their-salary/

09.45

Montenegro’s President, Mr Milo Đukanović, will visit Clinical Center today where he will get acquainted with the level of preparedness and capacities of the Clinical Center for the reception and treatment of patients infected with coronavirus.

09.34

Old Royal Capital Cetinje, in cooperation with Slavisan company, will continue to disinfect entrances of residential buildings in several settlements.

09.15

A group of engineers and students of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering gathered to help healthcare workers in Montenegro as much as they can. With the assistance of 3D printers, they make protective visors and deliver them to the Montenegrin healthcare centers.

08.55

All residents of the Municipality of Tuzi infected with coronavirus are stable and mostly at home, said Dr Halil Duković, doctor in the Healthcare center in Tuzi.

08.38

Montenegro’s PM, Mr Duško Marković, expressed his gratitude to Montenegrin press and electronic media for high-quality and professional reporting.

08.33

Police Department submitted to the Basic State Prosecutor’s Office in Rožaje two criminal charges over failure to act upon measures imposed by the Ministry of Health in relation to the suppression of the spread of coronavirus.

08.11

National SOS line for the victims of domestic violence has recorded a 20% increase in calls in March, says Ms Nataša Međedović, coordinator for Nikšić.

07.55

Forty-five samples were analyzed yesterday. One person was tested positive for coronavirus.

“There are now 70 infected persons in Montenegro”, Institute for Public Health confirms.

https://www.cdm.me/english/one-more-person-tests-positive-in-montenegro-bringing-total-to-70/

07.00

Mr Hajriz Brčvak keeps donating. After he have €100.000 and then another $183.000 worth equipment, he donated €3.000 for Tuzi.

https://www.cdm.me/english/hajriz-brcvak-donates-e3-000-to-the-municipality-of-tuzi/

06.45

Suspension of public transport of passengers in international, intercity and city traffic by buses and vans has disastrous effects on transport and tourism, said CEO of Božur company. CEO of “Autoboka”, Mr Veselin Salmadija, said that it was certain the consequences f the situation would be reduction in revenues and difficulties in operations of carriers and bus stations.

https://www.cdm.me/english/if-the-government-doesnt-help-there-could-be-dismissals/

06.18

Today’s session of the Collegium of the presidents will analyze current situation and imposed measures, as well as forthcoming activities, said Mr Ivan Brajović, president of Montenegro’s Parliament.

https://www.cdm.me/english/brajovic-we-must-put-all-differences-aside/

06.12

Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Montenegro, Mr Branimir Jukić, said that he was grateful for the manner in which Montenegrin institutions treated citizens of B&H in the time of crisis.

https://www.cdm.me/english/ambassador-jukic-fight-against-epidemic-has-united-us/

06.10

Red Cross of Montenegro has helped around 2.400 users so far. Distribution of supplies and hygiene products is realized thanks to volunteers who have been defying fear and visiting citizens. Red Cross spokeswoman, Ms Milica Kovačević, says they have distributed humanitarian aid for 1.250 families.