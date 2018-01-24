Misnic to be Mojkovac mayor, Smolovic instead of Zuric

At this evening session, the Presidency of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) chaired by the party leader Milo Djukanovic, gave consent to the proposal of the Mojkovac DPS Committee to nominate Ranko Misnic for the post of the mayor. The Presidency also approved the proposal that MP Petar Smolovic should be Bijelo Polje mayor. He is to succeed Aleksandar Zuric who has recently resigned.

The DPS Presidency also discussed the pre-election activities for the local elections in Berane and Ulcinj. Its members expressed satisfaction with the current campaign progress, as well as a firm belief that after the election victories in these two municipalities DPS would take responsibility for managing economic and social development.