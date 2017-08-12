Montenegro 19th in unemployment in Europe

Montenegro’s number of unemployed people puts it at 19th place in Europe. BiH has the worst numbers, Trading Economics report shows.

The most recent report on unemployment in the world shows that Africa is a leader in unemployment. BiH is in the fourth place with 39,18% of the unemployed.

Albania is in 35th place, Serbia 36th, Croatia 45th and Slovenia 65th.

Economic analyst Damir Miljevic said that the data paints the best picture of the social situation in BiH, which is clearly compared to the third world countries in Africa.