Montenegro gets a food safety laboratory

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Milutin Simovic, and the Chancellor of the University of Donja Gorica, Veselin Vukotic PhD, officially opened the Laboratory for Food Quality and Safety at the Faculty of Food Technology, Food Safety and Ecology.

The Laboratory has been refurbished and equipped with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development through the MIDAS and other international projects in which UDG took part. It will be used for basic and applied research for the needs of students and scientific research work of the university. It will also be opened to students from other faculties, as well as for laboratory analyses for the needs of farmers and businesses in Montenegro.

“Today, the UDG marks another common step towards strengthening the technical capacities for student education and research work, a step towards strengthening the competitiveness of our agriculture and a step towards strengthening health protection and the protection of consumers’ interests,” Simovic said.

He said he was satisfied to meet representatives of the academic community, students and people engaged in agriculture.

“I have always appreciated moments spent with creative and valuable people. This overall ambience and laboratory that will start operating today remind me of the days I have spent in research, with the same desire for new knowledge as I recognise in the eyes of these young people today,” Simovic emphasised.

He explained that today agricultural production requires the application of new knowledge and new technologies as never before. Those are the basic conditions for achieving competitiveness. As he said the trend will continue to intensify, especially given the numerous challenges that need to be addressed to achieve competitiveness, particularly in the food market.

Vukotic expressed his satisfaction because managers, owners, representatives of Montenegrin businesses attended the opening ceremony.

“A great energy of mutual development lies in this connection of the academic community, on the one hand, and the entrepreneurial business, on the other hand,” Vukotic said.

He called to mind that a new model of study was being developed at UDG.

“Above all, the model is suitable for the awakening and motivation of a new generation. It is a generation that is different from previous ones because it has been raised with modern technology and is looking for something different from traditional way. From the very first lesson, we prepare them for passing the exam before the strictest professor – the Life,” said Vukotic.

Vukotic added that UDG also prepares young people for the global market. Thus, this educational institution invests, among other things, in international cooperation. As a result, it is cooperating with about 100 universities and international organisations.

“We are aware that if we are not globally networked, it is difficult to withstand the growing competition in the field of education,” Vukotic said.

He emphasised the importance of UDG’s cooperation with business sector, through various models and programmes aimed at introducing practice and life issues in teaching.

“Thanks to the grant for institutional improvement received through the Heric projects we have worked on, as well as the great support of the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as the persistence of several of our professors, we are opening this laboratory today,” said Vukotic.