Montenegro presides over CEI

Director general for multilateral affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Veljko Milonjić, said that Montenegro would present its plan envisaged by the Central European Initiative in the meeting of national coordinators.

On 1 January presidency over CEI, the greatest and the oldest regional organization in Central and South-East Europe, was assumed by Montenegro.

“CEI is committed to creating better preconditions for social and economic development of the region and its connection, opening topics which are prerequisites for further European integration”, Mr Milonjić said.

He pointed out that Montenegro would organize Summit of the heads of Governments, ministerial meetings, meetings of political directors and national coordinators, as well as other reunions relevant to CEI and its Member States.

“Priorities during 2020 will be scientific diplomacy, environment protection, connection, public administration reform and so on. We’ll also work on the improvement of cooperation among parliaments of the member states and strengthening business dimension, while promoting economic potentials and values of the region”, Mr Milonjić said.

He stressed that this marked the second time Montenegro presided over the initiative. Apart from CEI, Montenegro presides over another four regional initiatives.

“It’s a very big and challenging job, but it also brings satisfaction because it confirms that Montenegro deserves to be an important actor which contributes to strengthening and promotion of values shared within multilateral organizations”, Mr Milonjić said.