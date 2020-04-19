Morning update: One more person tested positive for Covid-19

The Public Health Institute has announced this morning that after 173 samples were analyzed, one person tested positive for Covid-19. Therefore, Montenegro has so far recorded 308 coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently infected persons

The newly infected is from the town of Budva and the source of the infection is still unknown.

Confirmed cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 160

Tuzi: 36

Nikšić: 32

Bar: 23

Ulcinj: 22

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Plav: 5

Budva: 5

Danilovgrad: 3

Tivat: 3