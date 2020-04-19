Morning update: One more person tested positive for Covid-19

The Public Health Institute has announced this morning that after 173 samples were analyzed, one person tested positive for Covid-19. Therefore, Montenegro has so far recorded 308 coronavirus cases.
Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently infected persons
The newly infected is from the town of Budva and the source of the infection is still unknown.
Confirmed cases by municipalities:
Podgorica: 160
Tuzi: 36
Nikšić: 32
Bar: 23
Ulcinj: 22
Andrijevica: 7
Bijelo Polje: 6
Herceg Novi: 6
Plav: 5
Budva: 5
Danilovgrad: 3
Tivat: 3
U Crnoj Gori je od početka dešavanja sa novim koronavirusom inficirano 308 osoba.
Inficirani po opštinama su:
Podgorica: 160
Tuzi: 36
Nikšić: 32
Bar: 23
Ulcinj: 22
Andrijevica: 7
Bijelo Polje: 6
Herceg Novi: 6
Plav: 5
Budva: 5
Danilovgrad: 3
Tivat: 3
— Institut za javno zdravlje Crne Gore (@ijzcg) April 19, 2020