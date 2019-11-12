Norwegian Embassy and Balkan Trust for Democracy keep supporting MNE

The Norwegian Embassy in Belgrade and the Balkan Trust for Democracy founded by the German Marshall Fund of the United States keep supporting the European integration and the reform processes in Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.

The project envisages support to activities in the most important negotiation chapters – reform of the rule of law and judiciary (Chapter 23), creation of justice, freedom and security (Chapter 24), but also public procurement reform (Chapter 5), competition policy (Chapter 8), information society and media (Chapter 10), energy (Chapter 15), environmental protection (Chapter 27), common foreign and security policies (Chapter 31) and financial control (Chapter 32).