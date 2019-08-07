Office for cooperation with diaspora soon to be open in Tuzi

Considering very important role our emigrants have, the Municipality of Tuzi will soon open Office for the Cooperation with Diaspora, said today President of the Municipality of Tuzi, Mr Nik Đeljošaj.

He pointed out that institutionalization of relations with emigrants was one of the main ideas for functioning of the municipality.

“The purpose of this Office is improvement of the cooperation with diaspora, as well as implementation of projects aimed at including diaspora into social and economic life of our community”, pointed out Mr Đeljošaj.

He emphasizes that the municipality is open for the citizens, their needs and interests.

“As sign of our gratitude at the contribution they made to their homeland, doors of local administration in Tuzi will be always open for our emigrants, anytime”, said Mr Đeljošaj.