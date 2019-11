Pajović presents credentials to Indonesia’s president

Ambassador of Indonesia on non-residential basis, Mr Darko Pajović, presented credentials to the Indonesia’s president, Mr Joko Widodo.

“My term of office as non-residential ambassador of Montenegro to the Republic of Indonesia started today. Having in mind traditional friendship between our countries, I am proud to be Montenegro’s ambassador to this beautiful, friendly country”, said Mr Pajović

Mr Darko Pajović is former president of the Parliament. In June 2018, he was appointed ambassador of Montenegro to China.