Predrag Mitrović seen as the most serious canidate for leader of Podgorica DPS

A prominent official of the Democratic Party of Socialists, DPS, and head of the Department for Diaspora, Mr Predrag Mitrović, is the most serious candidate for the President of the Podgorica DPS, writes Dan, a daily.

Other candidates for the race, some media say, are Ms Daliborka Pejović, ex-director of the National Police, Mr Božidar Vuksanović and deputy mayor of the capital, Mr Časlav Vešović.

On his possible appointment, Mr Mitrović said shortly: “I have nothing to say.”

Until now, the Podgorica DPS was run by Mr Vladan Vučelić, while Mr Miomir M. Mugoša performed tasks of a secretary to the board.