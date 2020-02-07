Serbian citizen living in Cyprus sends threatening message to Đukanović

Montenegrin police have failed criminal charges against D.M. (46), citizens of Serbia living in Cyprus, on suspicion of threatening Montenegro’s president, Mr Milo Đukanović.

Statement released by the police states that officers have identified the person who sent a threatening message via electronic mail to Mr Đukanović.

“After taking measures and activities that fall within the competence of Police Department , the person has been identified thanks to operational work and cooperation with other security services”, the statement said.