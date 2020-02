Treasury bills worth €5 million were sold at the yesterday’s second auction for this year.

The average interest rate on the Montenegrin treasury bills with a maturity date of 18 August amounted to 0.84 percent.

The total nominal value of the emission amounted to €24 million, while the amount of submitted bids was €5 million.

Last year, six t-bills auctions maturing in 182 days were held.