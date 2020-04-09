The main goal is to stop spread of coronavirus

Montenegro’s most important interest is preventing spread of the coronavirus and protecting health of the citizens, and as we can see, we are doing that successfully. Example of efficient and responsible acting of residents of Tuzi is additional incentive for us, said Mr Milo Đukanović after his visit to the Municipality of Tuzi.

“I was very glad to learn from Mr Nik Đeljošaj, president of the municipality, that situation there is stable and that all the measures taken have produced positive results. Only ten days ago, we had a potential explosion of infection but thanks to due measures and good organization, responsibility of residents, we have positive effects”, President Đukanović said.

Mr Đukanović points out that residents of Tuzi have once again shown full responsibility towards Montenegro and its strategic interests.

President expressed his gratitude to volunteers who had assumed a very risky and demanding role and provided efficient delivery of food and everything else residents needed.

“I would also like to emphasize the importance of the role of healthcare system bit also of other services in uniforms that helped successful implementation of measures. The overall situation regarding citizens’ healthcare protection is much better. Montenegro’s healthcare system is well-equipped and provided with everything it requires for effective suppression of the infection. The situation is still under control and trends of the spread of disease are encouraging.”, Mr Đukanović said.

Mr Đukanović firmly believes we can all build up trust in our country and institutions of the system.

“We are extremely grateful to donors who have been helping Montenegro’s efforts. We are grateful to those who live and work in Montenegro but also to those who are for different reasons outside its borders but who never forgot Montenegro”, president pointed out.

He says we must all demonstrate persistence.

“Everything I said is encouraging and but we must not draw wrong conclusion that this fight is over. Level of responsibility must be the same. On the contrary, we need to understand that these positive trends are favorable for us exactly because we have all shown high level of responsibility”, Mr Đukanović says.

We must maintain that same level of responsibility in the incoming days so that we can think about the end of the crisis and return to normality in near future.