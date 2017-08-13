Vladimir Jokovic new president of SNP

Vladimir Jokovic has been chosen as the new president of SNP at 8th irregular congress of the party. He won 224 votes, while Snezana Jonica won 199.

Jokovic is the president of Karate association of Montenegro. He was born on January 2nd 1967 in Pluzine and is one of the most famous karate masters of Montenegro. He represented Montenegro and Yugoslavia from 1991 to 2000. He has won many awards for his sportsmanship.

No stable Montenegro without SNP

Jonica congratulated Jokic, saying she wished him good luck and success.

“There are no winners or losers, this congress is about regaining strength as a party”, she said.

Former president Srdjan Milic, who resigned on May 25th after 11 years in that position, said that SNP promotes a better version of Montenegro’s future, one that is stable and prosperous.

Today’s congress is set to put an end on a long-term crisis in SNP.

There 465 delegates in the congress. 310 are chosen in municipalities, while 155 are members of the current Steering committee, which is set to be restructured with new members, working at a smaller capacity of 100 seats.

New presidents and members of statutory committee and supervising board will also be chosen at this gathering, and new congress documents are to be adopted.