Vuksanović Stanković will be running for SDP leader

Draginja Vuksanović Stanković is about to confirm that she will be running for the SDP leader, according to CdM. She might be anointed the party’s leader in June when the next congress of the party will be held following the announcement of the current SDP leader, Ranko Krivokapić, who intends to quit. Mr Krivokapić has been running the party since 2001.

The SPD considers there’s a need for changes in the party, especially after the events in Kotor and numerous unfortunate election results, first of all the ones in the capital, Podgorica, when the party didn’t manage to win seats in the assembly.

Vuksanović Stanković, on the other hand, has shown she possesses a political strength to achieve good results as she has already done on the presidential elections by winning 27,441 votes, i.e. 8.2 per cent.

The SDP claims the party now wants to promote a new policy which would focus on the socio-economic topics and it will do that by engaging younger party members, as majority of older SDP members have withdrawn from the party’s activities and even appearance in the media.