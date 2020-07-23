Will children attend school regularly in September?

Two days ago, epidemic in Montenegro was declared again. Now many parents are wondering if it is certain now that pupils won’t start new school year behind school desks. Some parents are saying that online lessons for the next school year are in preparation. Ministry of Education has denied such information, pointing out that preparations for regular start of school year are underway. Institute for Public Health says it is still very early to talk about school year and that final decision depends on the Ministry.

“If epidemic conditions do not allow regular start of school year, we are ready for another scenario”, Ministry said.

Ministry pointed out that they had shown in the first crisis period that they could come up with a great solution for online lessons in only one week.

“We hope that measures in practice will lead to improvement of epidemic situation and that children will be able to go to school in September”, Ministry points out.

Ministry will continue to communicate with healthcare authorities and act in accordance with recommendations of the National Coordination Body.