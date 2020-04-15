Zero coronavirus cases in the Armed Forces of Montenegro

Armed Forces of Montenegro are coronavirus-free. One soldier has been tested and 87 are in self-isolation, said in the interview for Dan Head of the General Staff, Mr Dragutin Dakić.

DAN: What is the role of the Armed Forces in the fight against coronavirus? On what grounds have the soldiers been engaged in the fight?

Mr Dakić: By means of the decision of the Defense and Security Council from 12 March, Armed Forces of Montenegro have been engaged in fight against coronavirus. The role of the army is to support state institutions directly involved in the fight.

DAN: What is the army in charge of in this situation?

Mr Dakić: The army is in charge of a set of activities. Service for Chemical, Biological and Radiological nuclear defense has formed three stations for decontamination in Danilovgrad, Bar and Igalo. Mobile teams for decontamination are just as important. They are engaged in the entire country.

In addition, members of the Armed Forces of Montenegro are engaged in providing physical protection of quarantines and Clinical Center of Montenegro.

DAN: Are there coronavirus cases among the members of the Armed Forces? How many members have been tested and how many are there in quarantine and self-isolation?

Mr Dakić: There are no coronavirus cases in the Armed Forces of Montenegro. One member has been tested but result was negative. There are 87 soldiers on self-isolation. Around 26 members of the contingent II were in quarantine until recently. On 10 April they were taken home to self-isolate.

DAN: How many soldiers are engaged in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus?

Mr Dakić: Around 200 members.

DAN: What’s the quality of health of the soldiers engaged in international missions? Are there any infected soldiers in missions?

Mr Dakić: Owing to disciplined implementation of precautions, all members of the Armed Forces of Montenegro deployed in international missions and operations are well and there are no infected soldiers.

No need for the allies’ assistance

DAN: Do you expect help from NATO? What kind of help has the country asked for?

Mr Dakić: National Coordination Body and competent institutions acted duly and adopted appropriate measures. We monitor the situation on a daily basis and for now, there’s no need for the intervention of the allies.

Healthcare system is stable, coordination among institutions is functional and currently, the situation with the virus is under control. In case number of infections increases, we will take adequate steps and provide additional assistance.