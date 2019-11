Ilustracije koje istinski oslikavaju majčinstvo

View this post on Instagram

I know this drawing probably works without words. But after posting some translated cartoons yesterday in my stories I received lots of messages from people saying they LOVED seeing it in their native tongue. Maybe it spoke to them even more. Maybe they felt LESS alone! So I decided to see how many languages I can get this one translated into. Instagram will only let me do 10 at a time so this is just the start. 🌍 Also, I’ve never asked this before but I thought this would be a good opportunity to find out where you are all from?? (Instagram statistics only tell me the top 5 countries). 🌎 I would LOVE to hear from anyone whose first language is not one of these 10, so I can call on you for translation. Let’s cover the globe!!!! 🌏 So here we have English, Thai, Filipino, French, Russian, Portuguese, Danish, Macedonian, Afrikaans, Finnish. 🌍 Big thank you to my team of expert translators. 😉 Edit: yes there is a typo in the French. We are all (somewhat sleep-deprived) human. Hopefully it doesn't detract from the power of the message. Obviously I can't edit it now it's posted.