LIVE: Follow the latest coronavirus updates in Montenegro

Montenegro has recorded 82 coronavirus cases so far. Tuzi and Podgorica are the worst-affected cities. There are 6,278 people under medical surveillance. One person has died from Covid-19 in Montenegro.

13.49

We expect three tons of medical protective equipment to arrive in Montenegro today, and it’s going to be delivered to all healthcare institutions tomorrow morning. New supplies are due to arrive next week, and will be distributed to pharmacies so that the citizens can buy face masks and protective gloves, health minister, Mr Kenan Hrapović, told during today’s visit to Tuzi.

13.33

Criminal Police Office filed a criminal charge against an employee of the Public Health Institute, D.P., on suspicion of misusing of office.

12.56

A Bar resident, Ms Nadežda Basara, one of the greatest stem cell transplant experts in Germany and Europe, called on her fellow citizens and compatriots to stay home.

12.44

The capital Podgorica announced today that it has set up a free-of-charge communication model for the citizens, as the System 48 has been temporarily turned into a 24 hours call center.

12.33

Budva mayor, Mr Marko Carević, decided to suspend overtime payments, as well as reimbursements for the participation in commissions and working bodies.

12.18

As of today, the Clinical Center of Montenegro and the Directorate of Emergency Situations can use the Podgorica sports center and all the accompanying facilities of Bemax Arena, after their expert teams had checked these facilities, Bemax company told CdM.

11.50

Glosarij company, in collaboration with the National Coordination Body, ensured 11 respirators today, five of which will be given to the Clinical Center of Montenegro, five to the General Hospital in Nikšić and one to the General Hospital in Berane.

11.42

President of the Municipality of Berane, Mr Dragoslav Šćekić, has urged Serbia’s president, Mr Aleksandar Vučić, to donate the offered respirators to Berane, assessing that this is not the time for political disagreements.

11.33

The Constitution empowers the government to propose for the laws in the parliament, while the govt shall justify the effectiveness and reasons of a proposal, stated the Social Democratic Party, SDP, noting that it’s strange the Prime Minister makes such a proposal via Twitter rather than through the relevant constitutional procedure.

10.53

The Municipality of Mojkovac handed today 230 care packages to the most vulnerable in this municipality. Packages were delivered by 15 volunteers and employees of the Communal company ‘Gradac’ and the Security and Rescue Team.

10.45

Epidemiological situation in Ulcinj is satisfactory, as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is still 3, while a total of 410 people are under medical surveillance, the Ulcinj’s Security and Rescue Team said.

9.53

The Government of Montenegro is ready to ensure funds within the current budget reserve and help citizens who are already seeking financial assistance, Montenegro’s prime minister, Mr Duško Marković, announced today.

9.37

Soldiers of the 11th Montenegrin contingent from Afghanistan in the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan arrived last night in Montenegro and are quarantined in Danilovgrad now.

8.42

Following the coronavirus outbreak and being aware of the challenge that lies ahead of our country and the overall Montenegrin society, Garmin company has donated €5.000 to the National Coordination Body.

8.37

Neither we nor the whole world were psychologically prepared the coronavirus pandemic, said psychologist and communicologist, Mr Radoje Cerović. Speaking on the Živa istina socio-political interview show, he told many countries had underestimated the whole situation.

8.04

National Coordination Body imposed a new measure, extending the self-isolation period for another 14 days, the government announced today.

8.02

Figures released by the Public Health Institute show that another seven persons have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The country now has 82 confirmed cases. The worst-affected are Tuzi, having 31 cases, followed by the capital Podgorica, which has recorded 27 cases.

7.51

None religious official of the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral, MCP, Diocese of Kotor and the Islamic Community in Montenegro had tested for the coronavirus, while two MCP priests were issued a measure of self-isolation, representatives of the traditional religious communities and churches in MNE told Dan daily.

7.44

The U.S. infections outnumber China. There are more than 80.000 confirmed cases of Covid-18, and the number is rapidly increasing, Ambassador Željko Stamatović told Pobjeda, a daily.

7.34

From 13 March to 27 March, police officers filed 34 criminal charges against 50 people who hadn’t adhered to the orders of the National Coordination Body. In an interview for Pobjeda daily, a chief officer of Podgorica’s Security Center, Mr Milovan Pavićević, said that the capital accounted for the most cases – 42 people were processed, followed by Danilovgrad – 3, Cetinje- 2 and Kolašin – 3.

7.30

According to preliminary data of the Central Bank of Montenegro, more than 40,000 loan beneficiaries applied for the moratorium on loan repayments, the CBCG’s governor, Mr Radoje Žugić, told in an interview for Bankar.me

7.21

Despite the recommendation to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, many people can only dream about it. Police officers, soldiers, journalists, as well as workers on construction sites and those engaged in the cleaning of cities, perform their duties on a daily basis with no exception.

7.16

Ms Marina Medojević, a wife of one of the leaders of the Democratic Front, DF, Mr Nebojša Medojević, and president of the NGO ‘Food bank’, has violated the govt’s decree, and not only that she’s regularly outside her apartment, but is releasing statements to the media as well, even though she’s supposed to self-isolate in the period from 17 March to 31 March. Readers of Dnevne Novine daily pointed out to this fact, which can be proved by the TV Vijesti’s footage broadcasted on 19 March.