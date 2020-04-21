LIVE: Latest updates on Montenegro’s coronavirus outbreak

Montenegro has recorded 313 coronavirus cases so far. Currently, there are 218 people infected with the virus, while 90 have recovered from it. The number of people admitted to hospital is 35, while one is in critical care with the disease. Five people died from the coronavirus in Montenegro.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently infected persons

All the day’s developments in Montenegro’s Covid-19 crisis

12.52

Results undoubtedly suggest that the National Police significantly contributed to the protection of citizens against the novel coronavirus, as well as to the implementation of measures ordered by the Ministry of Health.

09.41

Police filed criminal charges against 11 persons for breaching lockdown measures – they left their homes in the period from 7pm to 5am the following day, the National Police stated.

08.54

After 48 samples were analyzed, Montenegro has recorded one more coronavirus case this morning. The newly infected is from Budva, announced the Public Health Institute. The country now has 313 cases, while the good news is that the number of people who have recovered from the virus is increasing (90).

08.06

Italian prime minister, Mr Giuseppe Conte, accepted the offer of his Montenegrin counterpart, Mr Duško Marković, offering to host elderly people of Lombardy in our coast once this whole situation gets better.

07.57

Many employers didn’t extend fixed-term employment contracts for their employees and they were obliged to do so, labor inspector, Ms Angelina Međedović, has said.

07.36

An immunologist from Rijeka, Mr Zlatko Trobonjača, tells CdM that we cannot end the isolation abruptly, as any sudden action can lead to massive consequences.

07.25

The government submitted to the parliament the document titled “Responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic”, which encompasses all the activities it implemented in order to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

07.16

The third package of the government’s measures to support citizens and economy amid the coronavirus crisis will depend on the development of the situation. Beside short-term measures, the next package will focus on the creation of a favorable environment for the recovery of our economy and the realization of long-term effects following the epidemic. We still don’t know the details of the next package of measures, and therefore, we cannot make any estimation of their fiscal impact, Mr Bojan Paunović, Managing Director of the Budget Directorate in the Ministry of Finance, told Pobjeda daily.

07.00

It’s normal to expect the deterioration in the fiscal position of Montenegro due to the coronavirus crisis, the EU enlargement commissioner, Mr Olivér Várhelyi, noted.

06.36

A famous tourist official working as a tourist guide over the past few years, Mr Sadetin Peričić, is not optimistic about this year’s tourism season. The Peričić family from the Old Bar owns accommodation capacities in Veliki Pijesak, and according to Sadetin, all reservations have been cancelled.

06.15

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the prison in Bijelo Polje, functions properly. Head of this institution in Bijelo Polje, Ms Vesna Pavićević, is the only lady managing this kind of an institution in Southeast Europe.