LIVE: Summary of the biggest coronavirus developments

There have been 290 confirmed coronavirus case in Montenegro so far. Nine persons have recovered and four persons died.

18.29

Only this Saturday, commerce and markets will be working until 6 pm. Citizens will be allowed to move outside until 7 pm.

17.11

On the grounds of analysis of samples, four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Montenegro, bringing total number of infections to 294.

15.40

As of 21 April, Clinical Center of Montenegro will provide chronic patients with the possibility for direct phone contact with specialists and sub-specialists.

15.20

Families from Bikovac, Sadik and Pavino Pokje villages, which are in isolation, have been provided with 60 help packages.

14.22

Around 90 employees of the General Hospital in Berane have been tested for coronavirus, as well as member of the family of a man from Plav, who has been admitted to the hospital as emergency case. Results will be reported today.

13.21

Judges and employees in Montenegrin courts, have donated to the National Coordination Body €50.000 for fight against coronavirus epidemic.

12.06

Representatives of the operational unit for contagious diseases of Nikšić said that epidemic situation in that town was stable as no new cases had been reported over the past several days.

09.25

If he could find only one word to describe how competent authorities in Montenegro responded to the coronavirus outbreak, it would be responsibility, says Mr Milo Đukanović, Montenegro’s president.

08.13

According to the data of the Institute for Public Health, number of coronavirus case in Montenegro rises to 290.

07.18

Average age of the cases of coronavirus confirmed in Montenegro so far is slightly under 43, says Ms Sanja Medenic, epidemiologist and Head of the Department for Epidemiology of Contagious Diseases in the Institute for Public Health.

07.12

National Coordination Body has adopted a set of temporary measures and recommendations. Yesterday it gave consent to the extension of measures which were due to expire soon. Measures will be in force until further notice.

06.36

President of the Municipality of Plav, MR Mirsad Barjkatarević, said that the first person positive for coronvairus was a patient who had been in hospital in Berane for 11 days for an injury treatment.