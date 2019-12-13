Vučinić for CdM: Saint Sava worshippers don’t belong to the European civilization

Announcement made by the Metropolitan Amfilohije, that he will bring relics of the Saint Basil of Ostrog (Sveti Vasilije Ostroški) in the convocation scheduled for 21 December in Nikšić as a sign of protest against the adoption of the Proposal for the Law on Freedom of Religion, shows that Saint Sava worshippers don’t belong to the European civilization, said representatives of the Montenegrin Orthodox Church.

“Amfilohije scheduled the so-called church-people convocation and now he is threatening to bring there the shrine which holds relics of the Saint Basil of Ostrog. His intention is to fuel people’s rage and incite them to storm the constitutional order in order to prevent adoption of the Law on Freedom of Religion”, said vice-president of the council of the Metropolitanate of the Montenegrin Orthodox Church, Mr Stevo Vučinić.

According to Mr Vučinić, Amfilohije and like-minded people have declared this law anti-Serbian and aimed against property rights of the Belgrade patriarchate, although the law actually legalizes state’s property.

“How can our state and our church property be theirs? I don’t understand that. They are denying the facts. Such treatment shows that Saint Sava worshippers don’t belong to the European civilization or cultural and human community. It used to be different. People would go on foot to worship the saint. Only once, in 1853, the saint abandoned the monastery before the surge of the Turkish army. This reunion has only one objective – bringing the constitutional order down. This reunion will gather the energy of Great-Serbian nationalism, Saint Sava chauvinism, uneducated people and scoundrels from the Belgrade patriarchate”, says Mr Vučinić.

The fact that Saint Sava flag is black with embroidered crossed bones on it is not a coincidence, says Mr Vučinić, since they are “flag-bearers of evil, misfortune and decay”.

“Article 16 item 6 of the Law on the Protection of Cultural Goods clearly defines the notion of ritual or object of sacral character. Therefore, nobody has right to damage or destroy the shrine of the Saint Basil of Ostrog. Belgrade patriarchate has already done that. Competent authorities should put the shrine of the Saint Basil of Ostrog under high state protection “, says Mr Vučinić.

He adds that nobody should be afraid of threats. For the last three decades, nobody has defended anything with their own lives.

“During the wartime in Yugoslavia, they incited people to attack members of other nations and religions, showing off their courage on the parliamentary platform, signing chetnik songs and gaining money by robbing their own people in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia. They haven’t changed a bit ever since, and, therefore, we shouldn’t take their threats seriously”, concluded Mr Vučinić.