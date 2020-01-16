Zanimljivosti Seksi farmerke

Djevojke napustile gradski život i otišle na farmu da uzgajaju kanabis

Ejmi, Leki i Doris u potpunosti su napustile dinamiku grada preselivši se na selo, a danas žive od uzgoja sopstvene hrane i kanabisa ali i prodajom poljoprivrednog đubriva.

Iako kanabis nije dozvoljeno uzgajati u komercijalne svrhe, djevojkama to ne predstavlja problem: One čuvaju 65 ovaca, 60 koza, 40 pilića, 15 patki,  3 alpake,  2 psa, 2 konja, 2 mačke i jednu svinju, a čak sprovode sopstvene vodovodne instalacije zato što je sve udaljeno minimum sat vremena vožnje od njihove farme.

Farm life with over 150 animals is a big commitment but I love them and this place would not be the same without them. Having power through the grid would make things a lot easier around here instead of always having to figure out solar, generator or propane options. Either way I’m living every day making my dreams come true and taking every challenge as a learning experience. . Happy New Year from this girl gone off grid! . disclaimer: this pic was taken prior to AR15 new gun laws in 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . #offgrid #offgridliving #offthegrid #farmlifebestlife #ranchlife #rancher #mountainliving #girlswithguns #gungirl #firearm #merica🇺🇸 #girlswhoshoot #guns #gun #shootingrange #secondamendment #2ndamendment

Nose oružje, uče o poljoprivredi i lijepo zarađuju od mukotrpnog rada.

Svoje “farmerske avanture”, dijele sa svijetom putem Instagram profila Girls Gone Off Grid.

kole
Gost
kole

Što će da se balsamuju

