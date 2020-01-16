Djevojke napustile gradski život i otišle na farmu da uzgajaju kanabis

View this post on Instagram

How many girls do you know that farm walnuts? We shake trees, drag tarps and haul these nuts all during harvest. It’s labor intensive and back breaking work but someone’s got to do it. Next time you eat a nut, consider the effort it took to get it into your mouth! . . . . . #walnuts #farmer #farmher #farming #harvest #dryfarmed #nonirrigated #sustainablefarming #offgrid