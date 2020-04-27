LIVE: Coronavirus latest news in Montenegro

There have been 321 confirmed coronavirus cases in Montenegro so far. There are currently 161 active cases, whereas 153 persons have recovered and seven have died.

Follow latest coronaviurus news on CdM

14.15

The most important interest is to reopen companies in Montenegro as soon as possible. It is good that the Government has prepared the second support package, I believe the third is to be brought in soon and it will mainly be focused on stimulating measures for all companies which have been working in aggravated conditions or haven’t worked at all. That way, we are going to bring our partners back which will help us revive our economy and provide stable growth tempo”, said Mr Milo Đukanović, following the visit to Nikšić.

https://www.cdm.me/english/dukanovic-companies-in-montenegro-must-resume-their-activities-thats-vital-interest/

14.00

Around 470 patients have passed through Covid center in Tološi Healthcare center Podgorica. The majority of those who tested positive for coronavirus had mild symptoms and were treated at home.

13.55

Over the past two days, police have carried out enhanced control of traffic, with the aim of controlling the validity of issued certificates on the exemption from the ban on intercity traffic. Twenty-two persons have been prosecuted on suspicion of misusing the case.

11.45

Yesterday police filed criminal charges against 28 persons who breached measures for the suppression of coronavirus.

08.47

Analysis of 97 samples showed no positive coronavirus cases. Total number of infections in Montenegro amounts to 321.

https://www.cdm.me/english/no-new-cases-of-coronavirus-in-montenegro-2/

07.46

Healthcare workers are heroes of our time, and that’s particularly visible in the fight against coronavirus. One of the questions is: Are they paid enough?

https://www.cdm.me/english/hrapovic-i-will-always-advocate-for-pay-rise-for-healthcare-workers/

07.17

In my 35-year long career, I was faced with many challenges, but this one is like no other. We were surprised with the ban on work.But the measures were reasonable. We have managed to protect our health, says Ms Violeta Vukomanović, owner of “Look by Violeta”.

07.07

New concept of economic development must be “conceived” in the third package of measures. If not completely new, then it must be much more different model in terms of quality – with focus shift, from service to material production. But that’s not easy and doesn’t happen overnight. All intellectual and other forces must be joined together to find solutions for the incoming period, which the Government has already done. We must not forget that this crisis will take much longer than we all think. I don’t want to spread fear, I am just realistic, says in the interview for Pobjeda Dr Božo Mihailović, professor at the Faulty of Economics and president of the Association of Economists of Montenegro.

https://www.cdm.me/english/foundations-of-the-new-economic-model-should-be-laid-in-the-third-package-of-measures/

06.51

Since 17 March, 321 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Montenegro.

“We started implementing measures on time and, luckily, avoided the worst scenario that many countries have experienced”, says Dr Senad Begić, assistant director of the Institute for Public Health.

06.40

Acting State Prosecutor, Mr Ivica Stanković, said that prosecutor’s office would check in what way money donated to the NCB had been spent.

06.14

Disinformation pandemic is much more dangerous than the virus pandemic. We are going to go through this virus crisis but the disinformation pandemic will persist, said in the interview for Dnevne novine Mr Predrag Bošković, Minister of Defense.

https://www.cdm.me/english/disinformation-pandemic-is-more-dangerous-than-the-virus-pandemic/