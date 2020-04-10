LIVE: Coronavirus updates

There are currently 255 infected persons in Montenegro and over 7.000 persons under sanitary watch.

08.45

Sale of surgical masks in Montefarm pharmacies starts today.

08.42

According to the latest data of the Institute for Public Health, a total of 255 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Montenegro. Another 49 samples were analyzed and three were positive and all of them from Podgorica.

08.28

Director of Montenegrin representation, Draško Mrvaljević and selector of the best team in our country, Zoran Roganović, have joined the action of helping Montenegro in this difficult situation.

08.00

High-quality actions take only several hours and Hipotekarna bank and Fleka company are an example. With the assistance of clients and friends, in less than 10 hours they achieved their goal – €50.000 for the National Coordination Body.

07.50

Pay your bills fast, commission-free, via Digital Kiosk application.

07.45

Ministry of Economy said that any sport and recreational fishing that has been forbidden will be allowed only in the areas of national parks.

07.44

Ministry of Economy has banned operation of coffee machines and other gadgets for preparation of coffee and other beverages.

07.40

Works on important infrastructure projects in the Municipality of Bar haven’t stopped. They are carried out under difficult conditions.

07.30

Recycling center of Deponija company has been closed as part of staff has been impeded to come to work due to Tuzi lockdown.

07.10

President f the Municipality of Budva, Mr Marko Bato Carević, said for Dan that he was satisfied with the functioning of local administration, institutions and enterprises.

07.00

Account of the Municipality of Ulcinj was re-activated yesterday morning after Ministry of Finance paid €150.000 to local administration, bringing financial blockage of the municipality to an end.

06.50

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Municipality of Kotor.

