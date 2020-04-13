LIVE: Montenegro and COVID-19

Since the coronavirus outbreak, there have been 273 coronavirus in Montenegro. Three persons died and five recovered. The majority of infected persons are from Podgorica.

Follow CdM for the latest coronavirus updates

12.00

Telenor has enabled to its prepaid and postpaid users free activation of “Uči doma” monthly extra package which will provide 10 GB of Internet for the access to lessons and video contents on “Uči doma” platform and application.

11.50

Customs Administration said that customs clearance is carried out in accelerated procedure and enables importers to put the essential goods in free traffic every day until 10 pm.

11.42

CEO of ALFA Center NGO, Mr Miloš Perović, made a donation for the General Hospital in Nikšić – six-channel EKG device and bed sheets.

11.28

Vice-President of the Government, Mr Milutin Simović, signed today Joint Procurement Agreement.

09.00

Coronavirus pandemic is affecting every sphere. The situation affects students as well and in several ways. How are they supposed to pay rent, other costs, food…Social Democrats think students are in very bad position.

08.51

Governments and ministries of health around the world are doing their best to emphasize the importance of social distancing and staying at home. BBC has shared an educational video for that matter. The video explains how some people can have coronavirus without being aware of it.

08.34

Institute for Public Health has announced that one more person tested positive for coronavirus, bringing total number of infections to 273.

https://www.cdm.me/english/institute-for-public-health-confirms-one-more-coronavirus-case/

08.11

World Health Organization (WHO), in cooperation with partners has initiated the so called Solidarity study. It’s an international clinic study launched to accelerate the process of generating evidence and finding efficient cure for COVID-19, said head of the WHO Montenegro Office, Ms Mina Brajović.

https://www.cdm.me/english/who-looks-for-the-coronavirus-cure/

07.00

Since some citizens failed to adhere to measures of National Coordination Body and gathered on sport terrains and in open-air gyms, the Capital decided to lock several such facilities.

06.43

Montenegro’s response, and the response of its citizens, both those who live here and those who don’t, in the time of coronavirus is worth admiration, said in the interview for Dnevne novine Mr Kenan Hrapović, Minister of Health.

https://www.cdm.me/english/hrapovic-abolition-of-measures-can-be-expected-in-the-second-half-of-may/

06.14

Since COVID-19 epidemic broke out in Montenegro, members of the Armed Forces of Montenegro were among the first to stand on the front line. Over 200 soldiers are engaged in safeguarding quarantines, decontamination of facilities across Montenegro and in other important tasks.