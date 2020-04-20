LIVE: Summary of coronavirus updates

Since coronavirus outbreak in Montenegro, a total of 311 cases have been confirmed in 12 towns. Over the last month, five persons died, 55 persons recovered and over 2.000 citizens are under sanitary watch.

17.09

Institute for Public Health analyzed another 48 samples and found one person positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected persons to 312. So far, 88 persons have recovered.

https://www.cdm.me/english/institute-for-public-health-confirms-one-more-coronavirus-case-2/

17.00

Director of the Clinical Center of Montenegro, Dr Jevto Eraković, said at today’s press conference that schools and kindergartens wouldn’t be open yet. PM, Mr Duško Marković, announced today gradual ease of restrictions.

https://www.cdm.me/english/opening-schools-and-kindergartens-isnt-priority/

15:16

Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Mr Duško Marković, asked today ministers and heads of institutions to prepare and sustainable plan for easing restrictions for the following 45 days, starting from tomorrow.

https://www.cdm.me/english/markovic-montenegro-to-get-set-to-ease-restrictions/

14.23

Coronavirus has been the main topic for a while now. Due to the pandemic, considered by ones the greatest crisis since WWII and played down by others, almost the entire planet is in isolation. That situation opens many questions and requires even more answers.

13.40

#UčiDoma channels broadcast lessons in Health lifestyle and Musical Culture on Saturday. So far, around 40 lessons have been recorded so far.

12.15

On the front line of dangerous fight against coronavirus. In protective equipment. That’s what life and work of those who test people for COVID-19 looks like.

https://www.cdm.me/english/ljiljana-vusovic-i-see-fear-in-peoples-eyes/

12.00

Additional borrowing has never been more justified, said Dean of the Faculty of Economics, Mr Nikola Milović, adding that it should amount to €550-600 million. The country responded to the crisis duly and responsibly. Mr Milović points out that the key to success of the whole system is trust built in relations between institutions and individuals.

https://www.cdm.me/english/milovic-additional-borrowing-for-dealing-with-consequences-of-the-crisis-will-be-required/

11.52

Guided by the will to help others, operators and epidemiologists in the Call center of the Institute for Public Health work as one team.

11.15

Around 62 persons infringed the ban on leaving residential units between 11 am and 5 am the next day.

10.56

The most experienced and the youngest- fighting against coronavirus in the Infectious Clinic of the Clinical Center of Montenegro.

09.16

COVID-19 pandemic has affected global human functioning. Drastic changes were felt in sport and sport science field. Many sport terrains, offices, labs and theaters have been replaced with home work. In such conditions, where we lack space, it is not easy to remain productive and focused, said Dr Predrag Božić, talking about how a scientist, a researcher and university professor spend their time.

08.38

Institute for Public Health has confirmed another three coronaviruws cases: one in Tuti, one in Nikšić and one in Plav. There are currently 311 cases in Montenegro.

https://www.cdm.me/english/institute-for-public-health-confirms-three-more-cases-of-coronavirus/

07.47

President of the Council for Civil Control, Mr Aleksandar Saša Zeković, said that there was danger that police detention could become new cluster of infection due to poor conditions in detention premises.

07.14

Professor Vasilije Kostić, economic analyst, said in the interview for Vikend novine that Government’s response to the current crisis was efficient, acting responsibly and with devotion. As far as any arrangement with IMF or any other financial institution, Mr Kostić thinks that nothing should be ruled out as world practice is not familiar with the situation.

https://www.cdm.me/english/possibility-for-making-arrangement-with-imf-shouldnt-be-ruled-out/

06.46

President of Socialist Democratic Party, Mrs Draginja Vuksanović Stanković, said that everybody should demonstrate solidarity and pledge support for citizens to overcome this crisis more easily.

06.34

EU support for Montenegro for mitigating consequences of the coronavirus epidemic will be focused on the most vulnerable enterprises, including companies which work in tourism and transport, document of the EU Commission “Communication on the Global EU Response to COVID-19” has shown.

https://www.cdm.me/english/time-for-international-solidarity-not-isolation/

06.29

Epidemiologist of the Institute for Public Health and president of the Assembly of Medical Chamber, Mr Nebojša Sekulić, said that recovered persons might get the infection again. Mr Sekulić says that they still don’t know how the virus will behave in summer. There’s possibility that the virus will become weaker in mid May as some research shows it spreads slower in temperatures exceeding 25 degrees of Celsius.

06.20

A safe and efficient vaccine for COVID-19 won’t be available in several years. The entire process might take even five years, said Dr Stefan Baral, epidemiologist at the prestigious “John Hopkins” University.