LIVE: The latest on Covid-19 in Montenegro

Montenegro has recorded 319 coronavirus cases so far. There are 190 people currently infected, while 123 recovered. The country has a total death toll of 6.

09.02

Montenegro has recorded 319 cases since the coronavirus outbreak. After 158 samples were analyzed from yesterday until this morning, no citizen tests positive for the virus.

08.25

Pharmacy institution ‘Montefarm’ has submitted to the Government of Montenegro a complete list of medicines that registered wholesale drugstores in Montenegro are not able to deliver, after which the govt, without holding the meeting, ordered an urgent procurement procedure of these medicines without organizing public tenders.

07.59

From the adoption of measures against the coronavirus outbreak until 22 April, the unemployment rises 3.156 in MNE, the highest level hitting Podgorica, Nikšić and Rožaje – the Employment Agency of Montenegro told Dan daily.

07.52

The fight against the virus is not over yet, and all EU member states have greatly contributed to creating the assistance package at the international level, Greek Ambassador to Montenegro, Mr Panagiotis Parcos, told in an interview for Dan daily.

07.12

In an interview for Dnevne Novine daily, deputy parliament speaker, Mr Branimir Gvozdenović, emphasized that the most important thing right now is to draw up a stabilization and development agenda for Montenegro, i.e. a plan for overcoming the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to him, the plan should envisage various a way for getting to grips with the current health-economic-social situation amid the Covid-19 crisis.

06.58

The coronavirus pandemic the whole world is struggling with has somewhat slowed down the motorway construction, the Ministry of Transport and Maritime Affairs told CdM.