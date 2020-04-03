LIVE: Coronavirus updates

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Montenegro, there have been 174 confirmed cases. Around 6.375 persons are under watch. Around 237 healthcare workers are in isolation.

18.13

After 20 days of fighting I won. I defeated coronavirus. It wasn’t easy. I am glad I didn’t transmit infection to anyone, I didn’t put anyone in danger, says Mr Mihailo Vukić (46), from Bar.

17.44

A three year old boy positive for coronavirus is under treatment in the Institute for Children’s Diseases.

17.56

After 16 samples were analyzed, another 14 cases of coronavirus were confirmed, total number now standing at 174. Four persons are from Podgorica, nine from Nikšić and one from Herceg Novi.

17.00

Dr Jevto Eraković, Director of the Clinical Center of Montenegro, announced some good news today. They discharged the first patient who recovered from coronavirus.

16.29

Protector of human rights and freedoms of Montenegro harshly condemns publishing of the list of persons who tested positive for coronavirus on social media.

16.18

Basic State Prosecutor’s Office has formed a case regarding the allegations that list of names of persons infected with coronavirus had been made public.

15.35

Vice-president of the Government and president of the National Coordination Body, Mr Milutin Simović, expressed his gratitude to citizens for their strong support. He also thanked the Government for supporting establishment of the NCB and NCB for adopting et of measures endorsed by 95% of the population.

15.31

SDP Tivat requests from the local administration to define set of measures to support local economy residents in need.

15.30

With the aim of helping healthcare system of Montenegro, Addiko Bank Podgorica has paid €15.000 to the NCB for the provision of protective and medical equipment and implementation of all necessary activities for the realization of adopted measures.

15.08

Negative events we have been faced with lately have shown where knowledge should be put in this society: on pedestal.

14.40

Citizens of Montenegro, my dear friends, I will start with the main topic which is now dominant in every home, every family. Your country and my country, our European continent, and finally, the entire world, are facing the coronavirus pandemic. This is the greatest health and medical challenge pour generation has ever been faced with.

14.32

URA Civil Movement strongly condemned publishing of the list of persons infected with coronavirus.

14.01

Measures adopted by the National Coordination Body are supported by almost every Montenegrin national.

13.55

“COVID-19 Montenegro’s case” project will elaborate on a very complex problem Montenegro is faced with from a professional and scientific aspect and it will be a proof that even in most complicated situations, Montenegro and its institutions demonstrate prudence and right approach to the problem.

13.49

Montenegrin Government harshly condemned publishing of the names of persons infected with coronavirus.

13.34

Poliice in Podgorica arrested Š.T. S.D. and D.A. for violating measures.

12.45

List of persons infected with coronavirus leaked and started circling around the Internet. President of Civil Alliance, Mr Boris Raonić, urges people not to spread it further.

13.06

Institute for Public Health of Montenegro launched today mobile application for reporting symptoms, as part of the wider integration system for management of information concerning coronavirus pandemic in Montenegro.

12.30

Contingent of 19 tonnes of medical equipment, bought by the Government of Montenegro, has been loaded on the plane in Beijing and set to head to Montenegro, Government tweeted.

11.05

Vast majority of citizens adhere by the measures of the National Coordination Body, although there are some irresponsible individuals.

11.02

Neregelia and Montenomaks, companies of Nelt Group operating on Montenegrin market, have donated €20.000 to the National Coordination Body.

10.58

Public functionaries in the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare have donated 50% of their March salary to the National Coordination Body.

10.51

Ambassadors of EU Member States accredited in Montenegro and Head of the EU Delegation, Mr Aivo Orac, said that they would be with Montenegro in good times and also when it “is faced with difficulties”.

10.13

Urion company has donated respirators and gas analyzer to the Clinical Center of Montenegro.

09.07

“Situation in Vrela Ribnička is challenging, because of the great number of contacts, family members. We have already taken measures. We must increase efforts and do our best to stop the spread of the disease”, Dr Boban Mugoša pointed out.

09.01

After the analysis of another 114 samples, 16 new cases of coronaviris were confirmed. New cases were registered in Podgorica (10), Bar (2), Nikšić (2), Danilovgrad (1) and Herceg Novi (1).

07.32

Maternity ward of the Clinical Center of Montenegro has confirmed 121 cases of childbirth since the first case of COVID-19 broke out in Montenegro, Dr Ivan Đukić, director of Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics, has said.

07.19

After coronavirus case was confirmed in Vrela Ribnička settlement, National Coordination Body ordered urgent isolation of the building where family of the infected person lives. It is likely that the whole settlement will be isolated, as estimates indicate that another cluster of infection was opened.

07.07

Liberal Party (LP) suggests that all capital projects should be temporarily postponed, including the greatest one- the Bar-Boljari highway.

07.00

Ministry of Education can’t tell yet if enrollment in kindergartens will be organized in May, as usual.

06.35

Dr Snežana Barjaktarović-Labović, hygiene specialist, stresses that hygiene is now crucial.

06.20

Ceremony of “slava” should be organized in a small family circle until the situation is over, said a parish from Podgorica, Predrag Ščepanović.

06.10

According to the figures, Spain has become the new epidemic epicenter in Europe. The entire country is in complete quarantine. One of the Montenegrin athletes in the turmoil is Dino Radončić.