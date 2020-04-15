LIVE: Latest COVID-19 developments in Montenegro

There have been 288 confirmed coronavirus cases in Montenegro so far. Four persons have died and nine recovered. The majority of infected persons are from Podgorica.

17.02

After the analysis of 103 tests, Institute for Public Health reports no new cases of coronavirus.

https://www.cdm.me/english/good-news-institute-for-public-health-reports-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus/

17.00

One infected person can be a serious epidemic problem. Dr Senad Begić reiterates it’s still early to talk about lifting the containment measures.

16.43

M.L. (20) from Ulcinj, was sentenced to 60 day-imprisonment for failing to act upon healthcare regulations.

16.00

National Coordination Body for Contagious Diseases has welcomed decision of the Metropolitanate to not organize traditional Easter liturgies.

https://www.cdm.me/english/citizens-health-is-top-priority/

15.31

Mega promet company from GBudva said today that it had donated mobile ventilator (€8.340) to “Danilo I” hospital.

15.24

Director of the Clinical Center of Montenegro, Dr Jevto Eraković, head of the Crisis Unit, Dr Ranko Lazović, and assistant director, Dr Nemanja Radojević, took part today in the regional consulting telephone-conference. Mr Hans Kluge, Director of WHO for Europe and Dr Bruce Aylward. WHO leader of expert visits to China and Spain also took part in the conference.

https://www.cdm.me/english/timely-measures-resulted-in-low-mortality-rate-in-montenegro/

14.40

In order to support Government’s efforts to deal with coronavirus pandemic, Novartis pharmaceutical company said today that it had donated $40.000 to the National Coordination body for the procurement of medical equipment.

12.29

Staff of “Genex” and “Bemax” companies have decided to earmark €12.500 and provide 2.073 packages of food for those who need them most.

11.55

Montenegro’s response to coronavirus pandemic is excellent, said Minister of Defense, Mr Predrag Bošković.

11.15

Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral calls on believers to adhere to recommendations and instructions on Easter day.

10.37

Rivera Kotor business center has prepared 500 packages for vulnerable families in that town.

08.25

According to the latest data of the Institute for Public Health, another five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. There are currently 288 infected persons, New cases are from Ulcinj (3), Podgorica (1) and Plav (1).

https://www.cdm.me/english/institute-for-public-health-confirms-five-new-cases-of-coronavirus/

07.18

Clinical Center of Monteengro, the heartbeat of Monteengrin healthare szstem ,is functioning perfectly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Discipline, responsibility, constant work, the front line. Working non-stop, committed to patients, not just those who have coronvirus but every other patient.

https://www.cdm.me/english/erakovic-for-cdm-healthcare-workers-are-great-people-professionals-and-patriots/

07.00

Armed Forces of Montenegro are coronavirus-free. One soldier has been tested and 87 are in self-isolation, said in the interview for Dan Head of the Genral Staff, Mr Dragutin Dakić.

https://www.cdm.me/english/zero-coronavirus-cases-in-the-armed-forces-of-montenegro/

06.50

Representatives of the Government will meet today with the MPs to discuss the proposal for the second package of measures. Many businessmen have welcomed the measures but pointed out they were not enough to compensate the damage inflicted to companies which were forced to shut down .

06.43

In cooperation with local communities in Pavino Polje, Grab and Kićava, the municipality of Bijelo Polje is taking a set of activities to make life of the residents of Biokovac village much easier. The village has been in total isolation since 2 April.